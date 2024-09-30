Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to notch a victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but that win came at a major price.

During Sunday’s victory, Patrick Mahomes threw an interception that ultimately ended up costing the team more than just an offensive possession after Mahomes accidentally injured his top wide receiver trying to make a tackle.

After throwing the interception, Mahomes rushed toward the ball carrier to try to make a tackle, eventually launching himself at the legs of Chargers corner Kristian Fulton to try to bring him down.

Here’s the play that Chiefs WR Rashee Rice was injured on. Not good looking at all. Hope he’s alright. https://t.co/8uHJ3UV5Dg pic.twitter.com/MN7AzU4cxi — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) September 29, 2024

But instead of bringing Fulton to the turf, Mahomes accidentally hit teammate Rashee Rice causing an absolutely catastrophic injury.

According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Rice appeared to have suffered a torn ACL and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

“Chiefs star WR Rashee Rice, who was ruled out today, is feared to have a serious and significant knee injury, sources say. The injury — likely an ACL tear — could cost him his season, though he’ll have an MRI. A brutal outcome,” Rapoport.

Rice was the team’s leading receiver last year and was by far the team’s most productive receiver so far this season, too.

So as a result of Mahomes’ interception and attempted tackle, the team is now without one of its top playmakers for the rest of the season.

[Ian Rapoport]