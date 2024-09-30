Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs may have won their game on Sunday afternoon, but they also suffered an absolutely massive setback that could drastically hinder their ability to defend their Super Bowl title.

During Sunday’s game, superstar wide receiver Rashee Rice suffered what appears to be a season-ending ACL injury when Patrick Mahomes accidentally dove at his knee while trying to make a tackle following an interception.

This would obviously be a massive loss as Rice was the team’s top wide receiver last season and has been the team’s most productive receiver this season, as well.

After the game, Mahomes offered his reaction to the horrible news.

“We’ll see what happens with Rashee,” Mahomes said according to Field Yates of ESPN.

“Hopefully we can get him back at some point this season, but if not, other guys gotta step up. That’s what football is about. I think we’ve got a lot of good guys out there that can go out there and make plays.”

Mahomes also acknowledged that his interception and attempted tackle was the reason why Reese was injured in the first place.

“Rashee really made a good play,” Mahomes said. “I was trying to make a play and rolled up on him. If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens.

“All we can do is pray that the MRI’s and X-ray’s are better than it looked.”

We’ll have to see how the team moves forward without their top wide receiver.

[Field Yates]