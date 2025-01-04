Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been dealing with an ankle injury the past few weeks. And it sounds like he’ll be getting some much-needed rest this week.

With the Chiefs already clinching the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last week, the team doesn’t have anything to play for against the Denver Broncos this week. As a result, it sounds like Patrick Mahomes is unlikely to play.

According to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Patrick Mahomes has been listed as “doubtful” to play this week as a result of his ankle injury.

“Kansas City announced quarterback Patrick Mahomes (ankle), defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), and cornerback Trent McDuffie (knee) are doubtful with their respective injuries. Linebacker Nick Bolton, running back Kareem Hunt, defensive end George Karlaftis, safety Justin Reid, linebacker Drue Tranquill, and tight end Travis Kelce are all doubtful due to a coach’s decision,” Simmons wrote for Pro Football Talk this week.

It’s worth noting that while Mahomes has been ruled out with injury, he almost surely would have played had the game had any significance to the Chiefs’ postseason or Super Bowl hopes.

In fact, based on all of the other starters who are doubtful to play due to a “coach’s decision,” it’s likely that Mahomes would have been ruled out of the contest regardless.

The Chiefs have already earned a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs as they go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl title, which is why the team seems set to rest starters this week.

While the Chiefs have nothing to play for against the Broncos, the Broncos need a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

We’ll have to see which Chiefs’ stars make an appearance.

[Pro Football Talk]