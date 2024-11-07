Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a bit of a scare during Monday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when he suffered an ankle injury.

But it does not sound like it will cost him to miss any time.

Patrick Mahomes suffered the ankle injury after throwing a touchdown pass as he rolled up on the ankle that already landed him on the injury report last week.

Mahomes finished the game, and it does not seem like that decision had any drawbacks as he was not limited in practice and seems set to be full-go for the team’s showdown with the Denver Broncos this week.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Mahomes was a full participant in practice on Thursday just three days after suffering the ankle injury, and a week after he was listed as “limited” on the report last week.

While it is clear that Mahomes is healthy and the Chiefs have decided not to even give him rest on Thursday, Mahomes admitted after the game that the injury was quite scary.

“Definitely scary,” Mahomes said. “I think it hurt more, just because it’s the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit, but once I took a breath and calmed down a little bit, it ended up not being too bad. We went in there, got a re-spat and went back on the football field.”

Mahomes acknowledged that the ankle would likely swell up throughout the week, but he fully anticipated that he would be able to play against the Broncos.

With the star quarterback full-go at practice on Thursday, it certainly seems like that will be the case.

Still, it will be interesting to see if there will be any lingering effects from the injury.

[Pro Football Talk]