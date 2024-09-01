Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taylor Swift started showing up at Kansas City Chiefs games last year in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce. But even if she was first drawn to the sport by her romance with Kelce, it sounds like Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is quite impressed with her genuine interest in the sport.

During a recent interview with NBC’s Chris Simms ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Patrick Mahomes made it clear that he is quite impressed by Taylor Swift by all the attention she has brought to the sport and how much she has learned about the game in such a short time.

“I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football,” Mahomes said of Swift according to NFL.com. “I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls — these daughters — and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad, watching football. And then meeting Taylor, realizing how genuine and cool she is. I think that’s been special to me because she’s, like you said, the most famous person in the world, she could not be (genuine).

“And she’s really interested in football, and she asks a lot of great questions. Started drawing up plays. We might have to put one in.”

It would certainly be something if the Chiefs actually did use a play that Swift drew up.

