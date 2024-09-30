Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs may have defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, but a mistake from Patrick Mahomes during the game drastically hurt the team’s chances of winning their third consecutive Super Bowl.

During Sunday’s game, Patrick Mahomes threw a costly interception. And while he was trying to make a tackle, he accidentally dove at the knee of top wide receiver Rashee Rice, causing a severe injury.

“Rashee (Rice) really made a good play. I was trying to make a play and rolled up on him,” Mahomes said after the game according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

And as Mahomes points out, it all began with him throwing an interception.

“If I don’t turn the ball over that never happens,” Mahomes said.

The injury appears to be quite serious as the team reportedly believes that Rice suffered a season-ending ACL tear, but Mahomes seems to be holding out hope that the injury may not be as bad as originally feared.

“All we can do is pray that the MRI’s and X-ray’s are better than it looked.”

We’ll have to see what the official prognosis is for Rice, but it seems like Mahomes’ mistake might have led to disaster for the Chiefs.

[Charles Goldman]