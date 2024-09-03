Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 United States presidential election is just a few months away as former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are running against each other for office. Over the next several months, there will undoubtedly be many celebrities, athletes, and other prominent individuals offering their opinions and endorsements in an effort to sway the election. But it doesn’t sound like Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be among those trying to influence any votes.

Patrick Mahomes recently offered a pretty strong stance on the presidential election as he made it clear that while he very much wants everyone to get out and vote, he doesn’t necessarily care who anyone votes for – as long as they do their research and pick the candidate they feel is the best.

“I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president,” Mahomes said according to Time Magazine. “I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

During the 2020 election, Mahomes participated in the “More Than A Vote” campaign to increase African American turnout at the polls. While he has not indicated whether or not he will do that this year, it’s clear he does want people to make sure they vote.

[Time Magazine]