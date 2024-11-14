Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, news broke that Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were the victims of burglaries at their homes last month.

TMZ Sports reported that the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were hit by burglars last month, the same weekend that the Kansas City Chiefs took on the New Orleans Saints in a primetime game on Monday night.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes confirmed the horrible news.

While Mahomes would not go into too many details of the ongoing investigation, he called it “frustrating, disappointing.”

“I can’t get into too many of the details, ‘cause the investigation is still ongoing, but obviously something that you don’t want to happen, to really anybody, but obviously yourself,” Mahomes said according to 41KSHB Kansas City.

Mahomes was asked whether he or anyone else was home at the time of the burglary, but he would not give any details.

He did, however, suggest that he would talk about the incident at some point after the investigation concludes.

“But I’m sure at some point that will be talked about,” Mahomes said.

TMZ reported that these break-ins are believed to be a part of a larger crime spree.

As a result, it sounds like the FBI has joined the investigation.

So far, authorities have not released any information on possible suspects.

[41KSHB]