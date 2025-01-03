Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Chiefs are the AFC’s best team. That will hold true in Week 18 whether they beat the Denver Broncos or not. Patrick Mahomes has captained another Chiefs squad to the NFL’s best record and a three-peat is in their sights.

But Mahomes won’t be on the field in Week 18. Not just because the Chiefs would be resting their star player with the division in hand, but because he’s hurt.

“Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains on the practice report with his ankle injury. He had another limited practice Thursday,” Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams wrote.

So, Mahomes wouldn’t be able to play even if the opportunity presented itself due to his ankle injury. The Chiefs kept him limited, as they likely should.

That being said, his availability won’t be necessary. It’s all about keeping him on the mend now. The Chiefs will have the bye so they won’t play a playoff game until mid-January.

So that means there’ll be plenty of time for Mahomes to rest and get healthy.

Kansas City is after history this postseason. The Chiefs will seek a three-peat in the Super Bowl, having won the last two against the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. They’ve responded to that repeat title by once again owning the best record in the league. They’ve endured a lot this season, but they’re battle-tested and find ways to win.

That championship mentality will likely spearhead them in the playoffs later this month. No North American sports team has three-peated since the New York Yankees (1998-00). No NFL team has ever three-peated either in the Super Bowl era. So this could potentially be an epic 2025.

[Pro Football Talk]