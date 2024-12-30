Pat McAfee is fed up.

The Indianapolis Colts endured a horrible loss on the field on Sunday. The Colts lost to the New York Giants. The Giants — the team that’s been out of playoff contention for months, in a must-win situation. Head coach Shane Steichen must now face questions about his job going into the final week of the season. Which won’t be anything for the Colts to play for.

The fed up McAfee took aim and blasted his former team. McAfee called out the team for entitlement and laziness in a tirade on X.

“Current players, who have won nothing during their entire tenures, started using me and my face to try and paint me as the enemy in the city I’ve committed my life to,” McAfee said. And that was just the beginning.

https://t.co/qCWb7SL1l8 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 30, 2024

“When I said Joe Flacco gives us a better chance to win than AR immediately after the tap out.. I would’ve said whatever backup QB we had on the roster,” he said. “That can’t be what the face of your team is doing.. just can’t be.. and to a bigger aspect of it all, somehow AR thought it was ok to do that. That’s a locker room issue.. that’s a culture issue.. thats an indicator of a loser attitude radiating thru a building that was built by greats.

“I have no idea how they fix it.. I don’t think it’s like a light switch. “Alright, we’re gonna become Pros now” but… maybe it is, but what do I know?” he sarcastically asked.

“Oh wait….. how this was all gonna work out. I knew that.”

Pat had a lot more to say, and we’d imagine he’s going to have much more to say on Monday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

