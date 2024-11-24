Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While the Carolina Panthers’ 2024 season has been a disappointing one, one of the team’s few bright spots has come in form of rookie tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Sanders, however, appeared to suffer a serious injury during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which resulted in him being carted off the field.

Sanders’ injury occurred after he recorded a 10-yard reception in the second quarter of Carolina’s Week 12 matchup. After being tackled by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie and linebacker Drue Tranquill, the Texas product somersaulted before landing on his head.

Sanders proceeded to lay on the ground before being stretchered off the field.

Ja’Tavion Sanders #panthers Lands straight on his head. Concern for a concussion and neck injury. Being stretchered off the field. Hoping he will be okay 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sJT9csCQie — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) November 24, 2024

An update on the 21-year-old’s status has yet to be provided.

A five-star prospect coming out of Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, Sanders earned two All-Big 12 selections over the course of his three seasons with the Longhorns. The Panthers selected him in the fourth round (101 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft in hopes of finding another playmaker for 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Through the first 10 games of his NFL career, Sanders has proven to be a reliable target for Carolina, tallying 26 receptions on 32 targets for 253 yards and one touchdown. Entering Sunday’s matchup against Kansas City, he ranked third on the Panthers’ roster in receptions.

Entering Sunday’s game with a 3-7 record, Carolina will return to action next Sunday when the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

[Sports Illustrated]