The Carolina Panthers had about as poor a performance as anyone could’ve imagined on Sunday. In a game where former first overall pick Bryce Young’s very first pass was intercepted, things only got worse as the game unfolded. Ultimately, the Panthers fell 47-10 to their divisional rival, the New Orleans Saints.

Young was under heavy duress for what felt like the entire game. He was sacked four times, with the Saints hitting him another five times. Per Pro Football Talk, Panthers head coach Dave Canales said that although some of the blame can be attributed to Young, he and the coaching staff didn’t do enough to help their young quarterback.

“Honestly, it’s on the coaching staff. It’s on us,” Canales said. “We sat there like we were sitting ducks. We didn’t do enough to put our guys — to give them simpler solutions in some of those. This is one of the best third-down pressure packages that you’re going to go against. We saw it Week 1. We’ve been against it before. We had a plan. [Dennis Allen] had counters. We got out coached in that regard. I take that personal.”

Canales and Young will need to resolve things before their time in Carolina is short-lived.

