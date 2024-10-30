Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers sophomore quarterback Bryce Young has had a rocky career since being drafted number one overall in 2023.

This season, Young was benched for veteran Andy Dalton after two games. Dalton injured his thumb in a car accident before last week, and Young was afforded another crack at the starting job.

Although his performance was altogether a mixed bag, Young showed flashes of what made him the first player selected in the draft. Panthers head coach Dave Canales was originally noncomittal when asked about who’d be the starter again when Dalton was back to a full bill of health.

Now, the final decision is in, according to one NFL insider.

“Even with Andy Dalton healthy, the Panthers will stick with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback Sunday against the Saints,” tweeted ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

Even with Andy Dalton healthy, the Panthers will stick with Bryce Young as their starting quarterback Sunday against the Saints. https://t.co/7DLdLS5AfT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2024

Fans reacted on Twitter to the news that Young would be getting another chance to prove he’s a starting caliber player in this league.

“Wow a non contending team attempting to develop their struggling young qb. wish i could relate,” added one Colts fan upset about his team’s decision concerning Anthony Richardson.

“Looks like the Panthers are all in on Bryce Young; hopefully, he shows them why they made that choice!” a fan added.

“So, Dalton takes over, gets in a car accident… loses his job to the guy he took over for. Okay. Makes perfect sense. Panthers make sense,” one confused fan added.

“As they should Young actually could have a future Dalton is on the way to QB coach,” one fan added.

“Well the Saints are so bad, maybe they think they can develop his confidence in one game!” someone else chimed in.

Hopefully, Young is able to make the most out of his opportunity. If he doesn’t, there might not be many more.