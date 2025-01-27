Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers announced a coaching move on Monday that has since riled their passionate fanbase up.

Head coach Matt LaFleur announced the Packers will retain special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who’s worked with the Packers since 2022.

After a disappointing performance on special teams this year, Packer fans aren’t happy about the move at all.

“Packers coach Matt LaFleur hires Luke Getsy as senior assistant, extends Rich Bisaccia’s deal,” longtime Packers writer Tom Silverstein posted on X.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur hires Luke Getsy as senior assistant, extends Rich Bisaccia’s deal https://t.co/4BqtdtEnve via @journalsentinel — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) January 27, 2025

Green Bay had one of the worst special teams units in the NFL last year. The team didn’t rank near the top in most, if not many of the categories, and had poor performances kicking, punting, and the whole nine yards.

So, the choice to bring Bisaccia back has raised questions and concerns.

Green Bay fell in the playoffs to NFC Champion Philadelphia, who defeated Green Bay with relative ease in the NFC Wild Card round. Green Bay has made the postseason in each of the last two seasons under new quarterback Jordan Love, who replaced the legendary Aaron Rodgers. Love won his first playoff game last year against the Dallas Cowboys before the Packers lost to playoff rival San Francisco.

Green Bay fans let this decision have it to say the least.

Rich Bisaccia is awful. He has never been good at his job and has repeatedly cost the Packers big games and even entire seasons. Absolute incompetence to extend him. https://t.co/dNBk1j3rqL — Kyle (@imKyleAlan) January 27, 2025

What do you MEAN Bisaccia got extended https://t.co/fNO8N1sPqF pic.twitter.com/bpjXJfnHxz — Brett (@brettmorse_) January 27, 2025

MLF’s loyalty to Joe Barry nearly got himself fired. Now he’s doubling down with two more mediocre (at best) coaches. Gutey needs to make it clear this is a do-or-die year for MLF. https://t.co/uvdPUayaOg — Rich Ratay (@RichRatay) January 27, 2025