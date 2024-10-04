Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins are having a rough go of things this season.

The Dolphins’ star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, went down early in the season with a scary head injury that placed him on the Injured Reserve, and the Dolphins have struggled ever since. Miami has dropped three games in a row to bring their record to 1-3, and their last performance was so poor that their fans started booing the team.

Thankfully for the Dolphins and their fans, it looks like help is on the way. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has told reporters that such much-needed help may return for the team’s game against the Patriots on Sunday.

“Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel tells reporters WR Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) and RB Raheem Mostert (chest) could play Sunday vs. Patriots with modified reps. Will be determined after watching them in practice today,” Wolfe wrote on Twitter.

Fans went online to weigh in on the welcome news, although not everyone is very hopeful it’s enough to turn things around.

“yea acting like that’ll fix the qb situation obj is washed either way,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing Odell play QB,” said another.

“So? Who tf throwing to them,” asked one person.

“Sounds good. We still need someone to throw the ball,” a fan added.