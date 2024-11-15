Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have not been competitive in years, and after what seemed like a promising start to the season, it appears that Chicago is due for another rough finish, as they’ve lost their last three games and have the hardest remaining strength of schedule in the league.

A Bears beat writer recently revealed a shocking fact that goes to show just how dismal things have been in Chicago recently.

“The Bears do not have a player on the active roster who has beaten the Packers as a Bear,” tweeted Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the pitiful fact on social media.

“We are losers. The organization should be relegated to the XFL,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Thanks for that. Like we don’t have enough to deal with at the moment. Could have told us Monday when it may be different,” one fan who would prefer to live in ignorance added.

“Hey thanks this is my least favorite thing I’ve ever read in my whole life,” one fan added.

“‘Have we gotten the Quarterback right? No. Have we won enough games? No. But everything else is great.’- George Mccaskey. No one should be surprised this team is always trash,” one fan added.

“This surprises nobody,” one fan added.

The Bears play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, so there’s a chance they can flip this on its head.