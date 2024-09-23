Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles helmets sit on the bench during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles got away with one.

The Eagles scratched and clawed their way to a 15-12 victory over the New Orleans Saints, even if wasn’t exactly an impressive one. It was a much-needed win for the Eagles, who were left stunned last week when Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks of all time.

This week wasn’t much cleaner for the Eagles, but they’ll take the wins however they can get them at this point. Philadelphia turned the ball over multiple times, failed to convert multiple fourth down conversions, committed seven penalties, and entered the fourth quarter scoreless.

The defense managed to frustrate the Saints enough to keep the game within reach until the offense finally broke through with a long touchdown run from Saquon Barkley, but it seems like those involved know they’re going to have to be better moving forward.

According to Pro Football Talk, head coach Nick Sirianni spoke about the ugly win in his postgame press conference.

“This is not sustainable,” Sirianni said.

It’s clear Sirianni knows they’re going to have to be better if they want to keep winning and he wants to keep coaching in Philadelphia. It’ll be interesting to see if he takes action, or if he’s just saying the right things to keep his job.

The Eagles’ next chance to right the ship is next week’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Injuries are starting to deplete the Eagles, but no one will want to hear excuses if they can’t get the job done.

[Pro Football Talk]