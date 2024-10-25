Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins star Tua Tagovailoa will be returning to the field for the first time since his latest traumatic head injury earlier this season. And while his former head coach Nick Saban is excited to see him back on the field, he is also quite worried about his health from a long-term perspective.

Tagovailoa’s most recent injury is not the first head injury he has suffered in the NFL. On numerous occasions as an NFL player, Tagovailoa has found himself with concussions, which of course can impact any player for the rest of their life after their playing days are long gone.

Perhaps even more startling is that Tagovailoa has opted not to wear the new guardian caps in his return, which are now being used more frequently by players returning from concussions to add an extra player of protection for their brain.

Tagovailoa understands the risks involved with his return. But Nick Saban on the other hand seems to believe that Tagovailoa needs to be extra careful when it comes to his health.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban, who of course coaches Tagovailoa during his time at Alabama, expressed his concerns about his former player returning to play in the NFL after his latest head injury.

“I’m concerned,” said Saban. “I want him to be safe and healthy and not have a football career that will impact him down the road. I think organizationally, this is a medical decision. This is not an organizational decision. People look at him and say ‘Why are they letting him play?’ I think the doctors make that decision, it’s a medical decision.

“Then for him, it becomes personal then. I really want to play. I’m a competitor. I love playing. So he has to make a decision, is the risk-reward from a medical standpoint worth it to you. I think all those things are in play now. And I’ve talked to him, I know he wants to play. I know what kind of competitor he is. Then I’m happy for him that he’s having the opportunity to play. But I also pray for him that he doesn’t have any issues.”

Ultimately, it appears deep down that Saban is a bit worried about what happens the next time Tagovailoa does indeed take a hit to the head. But he also is seemingly happy that his former player is able to continue his dream at the NFL level.

