David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Following the win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa showed off his “Make America Great Again” hat to the camera in support of Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

However, it sounds like Nick Bosa violated a pretty clear NFL rule while doing that.

According to Fox News, the NFL rulebook offers some pretty clear restrictions for what players are and are not allowed to wear while at the stadium in Rule 5, Section 4, Article 8. The rulebook prohibits players from displaying “personal messages either in writing or illustration.”

“Throughout the period on game day that a player is visible to the stadium and television audience (including in pregame warm-ups, in the bench area, and during postgame interviews in the locker room or on the field), players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office,” the handbook states.

Beyond that, the rulebook makes it very clear that this applies to political messages, too.

“The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items affixed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaign. Further, any such approved items must be modest in size, tasteful, non-commercial, and non-controversial; must not be worn for more than one football season,” the rulebook states.

It’s worth noting that the rules do allow players to speak on politics during press conferences, but Bosa chose not to elaborate further on his display during his postgame press conference.

“I’m not gonna talk too much about it,” Bosa told reporters. “But I think it’s an important time.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

It’s very clear that Bosa broke the rule, and now fans want him punished for it.

“Fine Him. Leave at that, and if he complains, suspend him,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Punishment they choose is going to be interesting. No matter what, both sides of this are going to be upset about it…” another fan wrote.

“Fine or suspension?” a fan asked.

“I speak for everyone when I say he should be suspended,” another fan wrote.

“No matter your political beliefs… society needs one place free of politics. A safe space so to speak,” another person added.

“He should be suspended honestly,” another fan added.

“I’m sure he’ll happily pay any fine,” another fan said.

It’s not yet clear whether or not Bosa will be punished, or what that punishment could be.

[Fox News]