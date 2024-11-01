Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Over the weekend, San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa caused quite a stir when showed off a “Make American Great Again” hat on live television after a game. And it sounds like the display was enough for one Democratic lawmaker to call for his removal from the team.

After Sunday’s victory over the Dallas Cowboys, Nick Bosa interrupted a postgame television interview on the field to show his MAGA hat to the cameras. Obviously, the incident went viral on social media, and one California lawmaker clearly was among those not too pleased with the display from the Niners star.

California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas – a Democrat representing the state’s 29th Assembly District – took to social media to call for Bosa to be removed from the team.

I hope @JedYork trades Nick Bosa to Mar-A-Lago. As a lifelong @49ers fan, I can say I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California. https://t.co/jrf0UWS2Ho — Speaker Robert Rivas (@CASpeakerRivas) October 30, 2024

“I hope [49ers team owner] Jed York trades Nick Bosa to Mar-A-Lago. As a lifelong 49ers fan, I can say I’ve seen enough of Bosa in California,” Rivas said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, Rivas’ post led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Who cares about what you think. He can wear any hat he wants…” one fan wrote on X.

“He disagrees with you politically. Or he supports another party! That’s his right! Politicians are annoying!” another fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“As a Democrat and 49ers fan, I hope he never leaves and is always allowed to use free speech,” another person responded.

“And when did we get to a point where our elected officials are blatantly calling for those they disagree with to leave CA?” another person added.

“That would be a poor decision for the 49ers to make,” another fan said.

“Yeah – let’s get rid of a top 5 defensive lineman because he has different political views,” someone added.

It’s unlikely that the Niners will choose to trade Bosa, given his importance to the team, but there is a chance that he could be punished by the league as a result of his political display.

[Robert Rivas]