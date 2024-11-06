Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher Nick Bosa has not yet received any punishment from the NFL for displaying a “Make American Great Again” hat on the sideline. But it doesn’t sound like he’s all that worried about it.

During a press conference this week, Nick Bosa did not hold back his true thoughts as he made it pretty clear that he was unconcerned about any potential punishment from the NFL for his political display.

“I haven’t got one yet,” Bosa told reporters on Wednesday according to Pro Football Talk, “but if it comes, it comes.”

Bosa was asked if he knew that he could be facing a fine when he chose to display the hat on television.

He indicated that he was indeed aware, but he wasn’t worried about it.

“Yeah,” he said. “It was well worth it.”

Bosa still did not want to elaborate on his political position, but he was clearly happy about the results of the election.

“I don’t think my position on speaking about it’s gonna change,” he said. “Clearly, the nation spoke, and we got what we got.”

Bosa said that he stayed up to watch the results of the election.

“It was fun,” he said.

Bosa will likely be facing a fine for his political display after the game as he violated an NFL rule prohibiting the display of personal and political messages on a player’s attire.

But clearly, he has no regrets about his decision to show off the hat.

[Pro Football Talk]