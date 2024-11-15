David Gonzales-Imagn Images

During a game last week, San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa appeared to send a subtle nod to United States President-Elect Donald Trump with one of his in-game celebrations. And he has since confirmed that was indeed the case.

After a sack against the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend, Nick Bosa did a little dance that mimicked the famous groove Donald Trump often does at the podium during his rallies.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Bosa confirmed that the dance was indeed a nod to Trump.

“I think you know the answer to that question,” Bosa said according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Bosa said it was actually his teammates’ idea to do it at the moment.

“All the guys wanted me to do it. I wasn’t even going to do it, but the boys reminded me. And it was fun,” Bosa said.

Last month, Bosa went viral on social media after he showed off his “Make America Great Again” hat to the television cameras in support of Trump ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Bosa was fined for the incident, but he made it clear after the election that his display was “well worth it.”

Clearly, Bosa was in a celebratory mood after Trump won the election last week, and he let it show on the field.

We’ll have to see whether or not he continues to make nods to Trump throughout his playing career.

