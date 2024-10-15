Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are falling apart at the seams.

The Cowboys suffered a humiliating loss in their own building, losing to the Detroit Lions 47-9. Following the loss, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was on edge after moving on from head coach Mike McCarthy was brought up by reporters.

According to Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr, Jones was asked about it again on a radio show appearance Monday morning, and it did not go well.

“This is not your job. Your job isn’t to let me go over all the reasons that I did something and I’m sorry that I did it. That’s not your job. I’ll get somebody else to ask these questions. I’m not kidding,” Jone said, via Hill Jr.

Fans online reacted to the news that Jones threatened people’s livelihoods simply for doing their jobs.

“Too bad all the radio hosts are now going to fold and go back to worshipping him instead of doing the right thing. Because, welp we all need jobs to survive,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Exactly why they haven’t won since the Clinton administration,” someone added.

“Okay we’re falling apart seriously,” a fan said.

“Bum owner leading a bum franchise,” another person wrote.

It’s starting to seem like Jones isn’t fit to be in the public eye anymore, and if that’s the case it’s in everyone’s best interest that he either sell the team or give the reins to someone else.

[Clarence Hill Jr]