Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Cincinnati Bengals are doing their best to crawl out of the early season hole they dug themselves into.

They took one step towards getting back to even ground when they handled business against the Las Vegas Raiders. Another step was taken with the news that star offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr was upgraded to limited at practice. Unfortunately, that’s where the good news stops.

“On the Bengals estimated injury report, WR Tee Higgins is slotted as a DNP with a quad injury, while OT Orlando Brown Jr. was upgraded to limited. Cincinnati will practice in an hour,” reported ESPN’s Ben Baby on Tuesday, meaning Higgins will likely be unavailable to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

On the Bengals estimated injury report, WR Tee Higgins is slotted as a DNP with a quad injury, while OT Orlando Brown Jr. was upgraded to limited. Cincinnati will practice in an hour. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 5, 2024

This would be bad news already, it’s made even worse that it’s a road game against a divisional rival that has already defeated the Bengals in Cincinnati. Fans reacted to the tough break on social media.

“Tee has missed half the games this year. like cmon man,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Wow Bro got hurt on a walk trough going to miss multiple weeks. Sucks for him and his team,” one fan said.

“Tee should change sport To ladies cheerleader,” a fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Tee higgins need a wheel chair,” one fan added.

“Tee pulling an AJ Green,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Higgins suits up again for the Bengals. It’s worth noting that he and the franchise were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension in the offseason.