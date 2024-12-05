Nov 10, 2024; Munich, Germany; The NFL shield logo at midfield during the 2024 NFL Munich Game at Allianz Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Professional sports must uphold the integrity of competition. As such, it is only natural that performance-enhancing drugs, commonly known as steroids, are outlawed and tested for throughout the season.

One league, however, is making a major update to its process, according to one prominent league insider.

“The NFL recently updated its drug policy, including a $15,000 fine for players who record and post the drug test collection process on social media,” reported Ari Meirov on Thursday.

Meirov then followed up with what this meant in more easy-to-understand terms.

“This means players can no longer post a photo of their drug test slip or a screenshot of a text notifying them about a drug test. If they do, they’ll face a $15,000 fine.”

Fans reacted to Meirov’s report on social media.

“I know it’s a private business, but it’s their bodies, their rights,” one fan said on Twitter.

“NFL really doesn’t want their fans involved. Keep the NFL from looking stupid,” another person said.

“It seems like a heavy penalty for something that’s usually just a routine part of the game. Hope this doesn’t create unnecessary tension,” one person wrote.

“I think transparency is needed for the integrity of the game. How will we know if the test is legit as fans? Now it’s easier to fix games by suspending star players for ‘violating,'” one fan added.

“So much for freedom of speech and expression,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Player’s Union has a response to this rule.