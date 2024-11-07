Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL season kicks off Week 10 on Thursday night when the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in a heated AFC North clash. Being over halfway through the season means that the playoff picture is starting to take shape.

As such, experts and analysts finally have an idea of how things are shaping up and are ready to start projecting the field.

NFL Network recently released its projections after polling its analysts to come up with the following field and results:

AFC:

Division winners: Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs

Wild card teams: Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals

NFC:

Division winners: Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers/ Los Angeles Rams

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Wild card teams: San Francisco 49ers/ Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers

Fans reacted to the projections on social media.

“Underestimating the Steelers again, huh?” one fan noted on Twitter.

“Despite being in first place, with a perfect division record (including H2H wins over the Rams and 49ers) and the league’s third-easiest SOS remaining (.420), the Cardinals (5-4) received just three votes to finish the regular season as NFC West champs…. hilarious,” one fan added.

“A tie between 49ers and Rams? Let’s be real the 49ers are the better squad and are starting to play like it especially with CMC back,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how close the experts end up being.

[NFL Network]