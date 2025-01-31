Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Jets are in need of a new offensive coordinator, but it sounds like their top pick for the position has refused to work for them.

According to a report from Connor Hughes of SNY, Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach and pass game coordinator Nick Caley was the “top option” for the New York Jets for their vacant offensive coordinator position.

However, Hughes reports that he is not interested in the job.

“Sources: The #Jets made a run at adding Nick Caley as offensive coordinator — their top option. He let it be known he did not have interest in the job,” Hughes said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

“The expectation is that Tanner Engstrand will be named OC, per sources,” Hughes added.

Hughes went on to suggest a reason why Caley might be refusing to work with the Jets: the way they treated current Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

“Remember on Caley: He works with Mike LaFleur. LaFleur was fired by the Jets after his offenses struggled with Zach Wilson,” Hughes added.

Hughes pointed out that Caley will likely have other options if he does still want to pursue a coordinator role this offseason.

“Jets were not only team targeting Caley. He will have other option,” Hughes wrote.

The Jets are undergoing a pretty significant overhaul this season as they will have a new head coach, new coordinators, a new general manager, and likely a new quarterback with Aaron Rodgers set to leave the team.