Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets rolled out some new-look uniforms that brought back a throwback logo originally designed by former employee Jim Pons. And it sounds like Pons now wants to be compensated for his work.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, Jim Pons has filed a lawsuit against the New York Jets as he demands that he should be paid for their use of his design.

“In his suit, Pons said he was anything but pleased with the Jets and the NFL — believing he owns the mark which he says he created outside of the scope of his job with the team … so now he thinks they owe him some serious compensation for his work,” TMZ Sports reported.

“Pons claims the team and the league are making millions off of it … and it’s clear he wants his share,” TMZ continued. “The 81-year-old is suing for unspecified damages. He’s also asking a judge to order the cancelation of the Jets’ trademark of his logo. In addition, he wants a judge to rule that NY can no longer use his logo on their uniforms and merch … at least not without his consent and compensation.”

We’ll have to see if Pons is successful in his suit against the team.

[TMZ Sports]