The New York Jets are in search of a new head coach after parting ways with former head coach Robert Saleh earlier this year, and it sounds like they’re targeting a man who rose to fame in the coaching ranks during his time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Jeff Hafley took over as the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes back in 2019 and immediately turned a struggling secondary into the best in the country.

With Hafley leading the way, Ohio State led the entire country in passing defense and produced two first-round picks – Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette.

After just one season leading the dominant Ohio State defense, Hafley left Ohio State to become the next head coach of the Boston College Eagles, where he struggled until becoming the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers this season where he led a noticeably improved Packers defense.

Now, it looks like the Jets are moving forward with the interview process for Hafley as they search for their next head coach.

“We have completed an interview with Jeff Hafley for our Head Coach position,” the team said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

There are obviously several other candidates vying for the vacant position, but it’s clear that Hafley is in the mix. And given what he has accomplished throughout his coaching career, it’s likely he will be seriously considered for the job.