After firing head coach Robert Saleh earlier this year, the New York Jets are officially looking for their next head coach.

The New York Jets officially announced that they are beginning their search for their new head coach and had retained The 33rd Team to assist in their search.

The 33rd Team is a media and technology company co-founded by former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum back in 2019.

In addition to searching of a new head coach, the Jets will also be in search of a new general manager after firing Joe Douglas last week.

“The Jets took the first step in their searches for a general manager and head coach. Chairman Woody Johnson will lead the process and has hired The 33rd Team in a support role to help identify and vet candidates in addition to coordinate interviews,” the Jets announced on Monday.

“With the addition of The 33rd Team, the Jets will have access to the group’s unique data analysis including trends and highlights in the hiring of football leadership. Former NFL front office executives Mike Tannenbaum and Rick Spielman will lead the project for the NFL technology and media company.”

The Jets will not be able to speak to current assistants or executives from other teams until after the end of the regular season, so the first stage of the coaching search will likely hinge on identifying candidates.

It’s not immediately clear who the Jets could target for either job opening.

It will certainly be interesting to see who the team decides to bring in.

It will also be interesting to see what the new hire means for the future of Aaron Rodgers with the team.

