Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since he was selected by the New York Jets in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Garrett Wilson has been arguably the team’s biggest and most consistent star on the offensive side of the ball. However, it sounds like the team could be on the verge of losing him.

According to a report from NFL insider James Palmer of Bleacher Report, via JPAFootball, Garrett Wilson is expected to request a trade from the New York Jets as a result of the near-constant turnover at head coach and quarterback since he has been with the team.

Since Wilson joined the Jets back in 2022, six different players have started at quarterback for the New York Jets – Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, and Aaron Rodgers.

While Robert Saleh was the head coach of the team throughout most of Wilson’s time with the Jets, the team has had a history of quick turnover as head coach.

Since firing Rex Ryan, no head coach has lasted longer than four seasons with the Jets.

Despite the lack of continuity, Wilson has thrived the best he could in his three seasons with the Jets, posting more than 1,000 receiving yards every season.

It’s not clear where Wilson would look to go if he does indeed leave the Jets, but he has been one of the most consistent receivers in the league since his rookie season in 2022 despite lackluster play from his quarterbacks.

Wilson would obviously command a lot of interest around the NFL if the Jets did indeed agree to trade him.