Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams is reportedly trying to engineer a trade to the New York Jets, and it sounds like one Jets star receiver would be happy to have him.

During a press conference this week, New York Jets star wide receiver Garrett Wilson was asked about the possibility of Davante Adams joining the team.

Garrett Wilson had a pretty clear message for Adams as he indicated that he would welcome him to the team with open arms.

“Yeah, that’d be cool man,” Wilson said via SNY.

“I feel like it’s cool if we can get him over here. Like I always say ‘If someone can help us win, let’s do it.’ Right on.”

Obviously, Adams and Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have a pretty strong relationship going back to their time together with the Green Bay Packers where they were one of the top wide receiver and quarterback duos in the league.

It would make sense for Wilson to be a bit apprehensive about another star receiver joining the fold, but he doesn’t seem to be seeing it that way.

We’ll have to see whether or not the Jets are able to bring in Adams this season.

[SNY]