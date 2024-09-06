Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last season, New York Jets running back Breece Hall was surrounded by questions about his ability to perform after suffering a season-ending ACL injury as a rookie. Hall answered those questions with 1,585 scrimmage yards and is prepared to replicate his success in the upcoming campaign.

“I look back at it now and just feel like there’s nothing I can’t do,” Hall said this week according to Pro Football Talk. “I have a lot of long days, a lot of long nights, a lot of wondering if I was going to be the same again, and just little stuff like that. And God willing, I was able to work hard enough, and it just took some time. I feel like I’m better than ever right now. Really to me, I haven’t really done anything in this league yet.”

The Jets open their season with a marquee matchup Monday night against last year’s Super Bowl runner-ups, the San Francisco 49ers.

Jets nation should feel great knowing that future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be sharing the backfield with one of the league’s rising stars, and both are fully healthy and ready to compete at the highest level.

[Pro Football Talk]