It’s safe to say that Aaron Rodgers’ time with the New York Jets did not go as either side had hoped or planned. But it seems like the future Hall of Famer’s time with the Jets is over.

This week, the New York Jets officially announced the arrival of new head coach Aaron Glenn and new General Manager Darren Mougey. Naturally, the two of them were each asked about Aaron Rodgers and his future with the team. And reading between the lines, it sounds like the team is prepared to move on from the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

During is press conference, Glenn shut down talk about Aaron Rodgers, focusing it on the team, instead.

“This thing is not about Aaron Rodgers, folks,” Glenn told reporters according to ESPN. “This is about the roster. We plan on building the best roster that we can. So, whatever that may be — guard, tackle, defensive tackle — that’s what we’re evaluating.”

Glenn was asked another question about Rodgers, and he quickly shut that question down, too.

“We’re still in the evaluation mode, so for anybody else who’s going to ask that, I’m going to give you the same answer,” Glenn said. “So don’t waste your time. We clear?”

As for Mougey, he gave a press conference that made it even more clear that the team is preparing to part ways with Rodgers this offseason.

“First and foremost, I’ve got the utmost respect for Aaron Rogers and what he’s done in this league as a player,” Mougey said according to ESPN. “[He’s] one of the greatest of all time to play the position — one of the greatest players of all time.”

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk points out, these comments from Mougey make it pretty clear that Rodgers will not return to the Jets next season.

“Two words. Utmost respect. That’s the pillow before the punch. No one ever expresses ‘utmost respect’ for someone they plan to continue to employ,” Florio wrote.

Neither Rodgers nor the Jets have offered an official declaration on his status for next year, but it’s pretty easy to read between the lines.