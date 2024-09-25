Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After star wide receiver Malik Nabers was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, he got into a little social media spat with Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs.

But now, it sounds like he just wants to prove himself on the field.

The Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants are set to face off against each other on Thursday night, and Malik Nabers called out Trevon Diggs a little bit as he made it clear that he intends to perform well against him during their showdown and let his play do the talking.

“It is what it is,” Nabers said according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “I don’t really wanna talk about it now. It’s game time.”

So far this season, Nabers has certainly lived up to his lofty draft slot.

Through three games this season, Nabers has 23 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns for an average of more than seven catches and over 90 yards per game.

We’ll have to see whether he is able to continue his dominant rookie season when matched up against Diggs this week, or if Diggs and the Cowboys are able to successfully shut him down.

