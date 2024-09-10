Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are sticking with the status quo. After an embarrassing performance Sunday that resulted in a 28-6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, many expected the Giants to finally move on from current franchise quarterback Daniel Jones. But that won’t be happening this week.

Jones posted a disappointing stat line against the Vikings, going 22-for-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions. It would’ve been a tough look for the Giants to bench their quarterback after only one week, but this is the way that Jones has been trending for a while now.

Since Jones signed a four-year extension last year, the Giants have gone 1-6 in his starts and he has thrown eight interceptions and only two touchdowns.

With two of those interceptions being returned for touchdowns, Jones is starting to put as many points on the board for the other team as he is his own. This is unsustainable if the Giants are serious about winning games and fans are starting to lose faith in Jones and the coaching staff.

Still, the team announced that Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Week Two, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

If he was a good QB this wouldn't need to be said — Kraze (@wannabekraze) September 9, 2024

Translation: "I'm going to put him out there until he feels so ashamed of himself and cries, that he will quit by his own will and not collect us all those millions dollars of his absurd contract." — Fantasytlan MX (@Fantasytlan) September 9, 2024

0-17 here we come! — Luke Garrison (@SHCBackupAcc) September 9, 2024

This decision indicates that the coaching staff is backing Jones despite any potential challenges or criticisms. It could be a strategy to build confidence and maintain a consistent game plan. — fatema_hatun🇵🇸 (@fatema_hatun) September 9, 2024

If he keeps this up. It’s not long till Tommy DeVito takes over. https://t.co/ojS0Z6OrEH — Rippe🎯 (@MichaelRippe) September 9, 2024

He definitely trying to lose his job. Maybe he has a good severance package 🤔 — The Bro Dad (@The_BroDad) September 9, 2024

It’ll be interesting to see if Jones can salvage his career or if the Giants eventually decide to move on.