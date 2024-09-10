Daniel Jones Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Giants are sticking with the status quo. After an embarrassing performance Sunday that resulted in a 28-6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings, many expected the Giants to finally move on from current franchise quarterback Daniel Jones. But that won’t be happening this week.

Jones posted a disappointing stat line against the Vikings, going 22-for-42 for 186 yards and two interceptions. It would’ve been a tough look for the Giants to bench their quarterback after only one week, but this is the way that Jones has been trending for a while now.

Since Jones signed a four-year extension last year, the Giants have gone 1-6 in his starts and he has thrown eight interceptions and only two touchdowns.

With two of those interceptions being returned for touchdowns, Jones is starting to put as many points on the board for the other team as he is his own. This is unsustainable if the Giants are serious about winning games and fans are starting to lose faith in Jones and the coaching staff.

Still, the team announced that Jones will remain the starting quarterback for Week Two, sparking a lot of reactions on social media.

It’ll be interesting to see if Jones can salvage his career or if the Giants eventually decide to move on.

