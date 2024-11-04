Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints have not had the season the team hoped for heading into the year, and it sounds like they’re making a change in leadership as a result.

According to a report from Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Saints have decided to fire head coach Dennis Allen.

“Another coaching change: Saints have fired head coach Dennis Allen, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The move comes after the team suffered a seventh consecutive loss this weekend, falling to the Carolina Panthers by a score of 23-22.

The Saints actually opened the season with a couple of dominant performances, beating the Panthers 47-10 and the Cowboys 44-19, but the team has not won a game since.

After the 2-0 start, the team has now lost seven consecutive games, leading to Allen’s firing.

This marks the second time Allen has been fired from a head coaching job midseason after he was fired from the Raiders in 2014 after beginning the season season 0-4 following a pair of 4-12 finishes in 2012 and 2013.

With Allen gone, special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi is expected to be named interim head coach.

We’ll have to see how the team is able to bounce back after a change in leadership.

The Saints currently have a 2-7 record and are tied with Carolina for last place in the division.

