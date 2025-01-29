Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This year, the NFL adopted a new kickoff format on a trial basis for just one season. But it sounds like the league is happy with the results.

The league’s goal in changing the kickoff was to increase the number of kick returns, increase the number of exciting plays on kickoffs, improve the starting field position for offenses, and decrease injuries – all of which happened this season.

According to NFL Executive Vice President Jeff Miller, the “dynamic kickoff,” as the NFL calls it, was a clear success.

“Returns were up 57 percent year over year,” Miller said according to Pro Football Talk.

“We saw the starting line advance several yards, we saw more touchdowns, we saw more dynamic kickoffs out past the 40, and we saw a lower injury rate. So, all the things we hoped to see with the dynamic kickoff.”

The new kickoff format was just a one-year rule change. If it is going to take effect for the foreseeable future, it will require at least 24 teams to approve the permanent rule change.

While it’s not clear whether or not the rule change was popular among the teams throughout the league, it is pretty clear that it accomplished the goals the league set out to accomplish.

We’ll have to see whether or not the new kickoff becomes a permanent rule change.