Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

It was a bad weekend for the New England Patriots as they suffered a 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. But that was not the worst new of the weekend as defensive captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested on some shocking charges.

According to a report from Mike Reiss of ESPN, the New England Patriots safety was arrested on Saturday on charges that included strangulation and drug possession.

According to ESPN, police responded to an altercation at a residence early Saturday morning.

Peppers has been charged with “assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation, and possession of a Class B substance believed to be cocaine.”

Police announced news of Peppers’ arrest on Monday morning, and head coach Jerod Mayo reacted to the news during a radio appearance.

“He called me that morning. I knew what was going on,” head coach Jerod Mayo told sports radio WEEI on Monday. “We’ve informed the NFL what was going on and we’re still gathering information. … I don’t think anyone knows the facts or anything like that. It’s a process.”

The Patriots offered a brief statement on the incident, saying the team was “aware of an incident involving Jabrill Peppers over the weekend in which the police are currently investigating.”

Peppers did not play in the team’s 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday after he was limited in practice all week as a result of a shoulder injury. He was officially ruled out for the game on Saturday.

[ESPN]