The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are arguably the best AFC teams. So the country is in for a happy holiday when the two face each other on Christmas day in a game broadcast by Netflix.

Strangely, many of the game’s logistics were still being worked out until what felt like the final hour, but Netflix is starting to get its ducks in a row.

The broadcast team calling the game from the booth has been announced, per one prominent league insider and it appears Netflix knocked things out of the park.

“Announcers for the NFL Christmas games on Netflix: Chiefs at Steelers: Ian Eagle, JJ Watt and Nate Burleson. Ravens at Texans: Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen,” reported Ari Meirov.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Noah and Ian Eagle. What a massive W for Netflix,” one fan said on Twitter.

“It shouldn’t be a shock that Noah is as good as he is as young as he is but when you see so many 2nd generation people/”nepo babies” across sports and entertainment who (don’t) deserve the jobs they get it still is to me,” one fan added.

“Just have Ian Eagle and Charles Davis do all the games remotely. They’re the best. Greg Olesen, is right behind them,” one fan added.

“Noah and Greg is finna be elite. Absolute crime that Olsen isn’t a #1 color announcer for somebody,” added another.

Hopefully, the games are as good as people are expecting.