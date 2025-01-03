Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The AFC North is one of the most storied divisions in the NFL. With all the teams being so geographically close to one another, tension is always high between the players of the teams.

The biggest rivalry these days is between two star pass rushers. Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers are widely regarded as the two best pass rushers in the league and compete for Defensive Player of the Year year in and year out.

Ahead of the final game of the season, a clip of Garrett sending a not-so-subliminal message to Watt is making the rounds of social media. In the clip, Garrett makes it clear where he thinks he stands in regard to Watt, who is currently the odds-on favorite to win the award.

Myles Garrett thinks he's the best defensive player in the NFL this year: "Go check the tape, that's why." #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/FqzcbGGj4r — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 2, 2025

Fans reacted to the clip on social media.

“Garrett epitomizes the problem with the Cleveland Browns. They have a bunch of talent that is more worried about their personal accolades that does not add up to an NFL team,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“The most arrogant unlikeable player in the league. Deserves every loss that comes his way year after year,” one fan added.

“He should feel that way. That doesn’t make it true. Every player should think they are the best in the league at their position. Unfortunately for Myles though there is a guy named TJ Watt that plays the same position and is the actual best in the NFL,” another fan added.

“And that’s why his team is 3-13. He can talk about “wanting to be on a winner” all he wants, but Garrett is about himself and his stats only; only pass rushes, doesn’t play the run or set the edge for teammates to be successful,” someone else wrote.

“To be honest, I guess that is the first time in his career that this is debatable. Last year it was outrageous that TJ was not DPOY,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who takes home the award this season.