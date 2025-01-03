Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett could earn a successful individual accomplishment this week, but it sounds like he’s focused more on a team goal.

Myles Garrett is entering this week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens tied with Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson for the league lead in sacks. But it doesn’t sound like he’s all that worried about passing him.

While the Browns don’t have anything to play for in terms of their own playoff hopes, the Ravens are currently playing for a division title.

During a recent press conference, Garrett had a pretty clear message for the Ravens as he made it very clear that he would prefer to miss up their pursuits of a division title than become the league leader in sacks.

“I mean, I’d rather upset them and mess up their playoff hopes,” Garrett said according to Pro Football Talk.

“And if the sack title comes along with that, great. Definitely going to do what I can to be disruptive and take No. 8 out of the game as much as possible. If that comes along with it, outstanding. But at the end of the day, I want to win,” Garrett continued.

Of course, this will be a tall task with the Browns starting Bailey Zappe at quarterback and missing several key players. But it’s clear this is how Garrett wants to end the season.

It’s worth noting that the Browns can’t keep the Ravens out of the playoffs completely – they’ve already earned a wild card spot. But they could play spoiler and help prevent them from winning a division title.

We’ll have to see who comes out on top.

[Pro Football Talk]