It’s safe to say that it has been a horrible past couple of weeks for the Minnesota Vikings, including a tragic loss of a player and a few devastating injuries to key players.

Last month, Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, who the team just selected in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, tragically passed away in a car accident. Just a few weeks later, star wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested for driving under the influence.

Additionally, the Vikings have had several key players sidelined with injuries, beginning with cornerback Mekhi Blackmon suffering a torn ACL during the team’s first practice of training camp. Then, the very next day, fellow starting cornerback Shaq Griffin suffered a leg injury the following day. Then, rookie first-round pick quarterback J.J. McCarthy suffered a torn meniscus in the team’s first preseason game and will now require surgery.

Needless to say, it’s been a horrible stretch for the Vikings as they prepare for the upcoming season, and the horrible news has led to a lot of reactions on social media as a result.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the Vikings bounce back from all this adversity with the 2024 NFL season fast approaching.