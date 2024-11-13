Aug 25, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Detail view of the helmets worn by the Denver Broncos during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals t Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are reeling after their game-winning chip shot field goal attempt to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs was blocked.

Unfortunately, Denver will have to figure things out without one major member of their staff moving forward, according to one prominent league insider.

“Broncos assistant head coach Mike Westhoff has stepped down from his role to monitor a potential health issue, NFL Network has learned.

Westhoff, 76, experienced problems related to his vision last week and underwent testing Monday, including an MRI. After consulting with doctors and several positive conversations with Sean Payton, Westhoff made the difficult decision to head home to Florida.

‘It’s not easy to make this decision, but this was a wake-up call that I needed to put my health first,” Westhoff said. “This team is very much headed in the right direction with a strong foundation and a winning culture. I’m grateful to Sean for giving me the opportunity to contribute to a first-class organization and wish the Broncos the very best,’” reported Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

Fans reacted on social media to the shocking news.

“He couldn’t take Nix’s midness,” one fan speculated on Twitter, referencing the play of Denver’s rookie quarterback.

“Prayers up to Westhoff, one of the best special teams coaches there is,” one fan added.

“Feel better Sir. You will be back stronger,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Broncos can overcome the major setback.

[Tom Pelissero]