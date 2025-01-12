Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell short in the playoffs once again, and head coach Mike Tomlin is taking all the blame.

While the Steelers have enjoyed remarkable consistency and still have not had a losing season under Mike Tomlin, they haven’t exactly had playoff success, either.

With the loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now lost six straight games in the postseason with Tomlin leading the way.

While the team has made the playoffs four of the last five years, the Steelers have not won a playoff game since the divisional round in 2017. It’s an embarrassing stretch for a proud and storied team like the Steelers, and Tomlin is taking all the blame for it.

During his postgame press conference, Tomlin made it very clear that the blame for the streak should fall on him, not the team as a whole.

“I’m just assessing what transpired tonight,” Tomlin said according to Pro Football Talk. “As I told you guys earlier in the week, those are my bags, not this collective’s bags. And so my energy is on that group in there and what they were willing to give and the journey that we’ve been on this year and certainly it came to a disappointing end tonight.”

Regardless of who is to blame, it’s clear that the Steelers have not lived up to expectations in recent years.

We’ll have to see what sort of changes the team makes during the offseason to correct these issues.