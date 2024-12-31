Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked the wrong part of the season to begin their collapse. With only one more week left in the regular season, the Steelers find themselves in the middle of a three-game losing streak,

After the Steelers’ Christmas Day loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, players on the defensive side of the ball started bickering and pointing fingers at one another.

Now, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided to address the turmoil in the locker room, or rather he has decided not to.

“You know, I didn’t do much about it, man. They bicker because they care and we weren’t playing well. And oftentimes the solution is born out of conflict and confrontation, particularly when you’re in the business that we’re in. And so, we’re not gonna let an issue like that be a big issue.

“It’s really not. Guys expressing truth and working to seek solutions and sometimes emotions are involved in that. And so, most of the time when you get out of those circumstances, you’re able to move on as a collective, and I feel like we certainly have done that,” Tomlin said, according to Steelers Depot.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Every team, even the ones that go on to win the SB, have rough patches and internal conflict during the course of a season,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I’m glad he admits his players are right and he sucks, at least one of them called out coaches for not making any adjustments!!!” another fan added.

“I fondly remember just last year when the defense collapsed, started this same [expletive], and pushed KP8 out. Funny how they never take accountability for their failures,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Steelers can get on the same page again before the playoffs start.