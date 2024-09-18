Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields has started the first two games of the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers with Russell Wilson out with a calf injury, and it sounds like the team has a lot of confidence in him as he prepares for his third start.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced on Tuesday that the team was planning for Justin Fields to be the team’s starting quarterback this week with Russell Wilson still sidelined with his injury.

Tomlin also made it clear that he has been impressed with Fields since he took over as the starter, sending a pretty clear message to the quarterback.

“He loves to compete,” Tomlin said. “He’s got a quiet confidence about him. He doesn’t change in environments. There’s a clarity in his communication, in his response to communications, that’s really comfortable.”

Fields has not been asked to throw all that much during his first two starts, but he’s been successful when he’s been asked, and the team is now 2-0.

It’s not clear whether Fields will remain the team’s starting quarterback going forward even if Wilson is healthy, but he’s certainly making the case that he should stay as QB1.

Fields will have at least one more chance to prove himself with a showdown against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.

We’ll have to see how he performs.

[Pro Football Talk]