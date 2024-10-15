Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 4-2 and tied for first place in the AFC North behind the play of quarterback Justin Fields.

However, now Pittsburgh is going to be starting from square one on their season. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced in his Tuesday press conference that Russell Wilson is receiving practice reps with the starters this week, NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“Sources: The (Steelers) plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the (Jets). Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. But Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot,” Pelissero tweeted on Tuesday.

Adam Schefter also reported on the news, tweeting: “Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson is in consideration to start Sunday night’s game vs. the Jets.”

It’s surprising the coaching staff would pull a move like this in the middle of a season that’s been so surprisingly successful thus far, especially considering Wilson’s advanced age and Fields enormous upside in terms of mobility.

It’s unlikely the Steelers players saw this coming, considering Fields’ teammates have been vocal throughout the season on how much they respect and enjoy playing with Fields.

Doing this to the team in the middle of a playoff race is a move that could have dire consequences for the Steelers. While it seems a final decision hasn’t been made, it’s nothing short of shocking to even put Fields’ job as the starter into question.

It’ll be interesting to see how this plays out, as this is the sort of move that can tear locker rooms and fan bases apart.