The Dallas Cowboys are in the middle of an extremely important offseason. Dallas failed to make the postseason despite signing star players Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to massive contract extensions before the season started.

Now, Dallas is looking at what changes need to be made to the organization to ensure that next year isn’t a disappointment as well. Many have called for the firing of head coach Mike McCarthy, but team owner Jerry Jones has defended McCarthy to the public.

Now, it appears that Jones has decided to move on from the coach, according to one prominent NFL insider.

“Mike McCarthy is out as (Cowboys) coach. The sides couldn’t agree on length of contract and McCarthy will pursue other opportunities. He leaves Dallas with a winning record and three playoff appearances,” reported Tom Pelissero on Monday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Ben Johnson is going to be the Cowboys next head coach, isn’t he. Mcarthy to the Bears or Jets,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Jets should hire either Aaron Glenn or Mike McCarthy as their next head coach, all Mike McCarthy does is win football games,” another fan added.

“Good move for him. Get out from under the worst GM/owner in the league. I bet he’s out because he wants more control over the team and Jerry won’t give up any control,” added another fan.

“God I’m so glad but at the same time, I’m worried who they will replace him with!” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see who Dallas replaces McCarthy with.