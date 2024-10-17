Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a strong start this season.

Tampa Bay is sitting at 4-2 and is tied for first place in the NFC South. A big part of the Buccaneer’s success has been the connection between quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

Unfortunately, it looks like Mayfield and the Bucs will have to look elsewhere for the time being. According to Buccaneers reporter, Greg Auman, Evans is dealing with a leg injury that could keep him from playing moving forward.

“Bowles said Mike Evans has a nagging leg injury, didn’t go today but they’ll see how he progresses this week,” Auman reported on Thursday.

This would be a crucial blow to the Buccaneers’ high-flying offense. Fans reacted to the news online.

“Love Mike to death, feels like there is always the early season leg injuries/ailments that he fights through,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I wanna doubt that he doesn’t miss this game and just practices like maybe 1 day and then plays but who knows maybe this leg injuring really is bothering him and he has to sit out of a week,” a fan added.

“We still don’t know what he hurt in that game Sunday, hopefully it’s something that a few extra days of rest will cure, I guess the fact he completed the game is a positive sign he will be on the field Monday night,” someone added.

“Seemed like he was definitely dealing with an injury in the saints game,” a fan noted.

“My fantasy team management is not gonna like this,” a fan added.

Evans’ availability this week figures to be more important than ever. Tampa Bay is set to face another high-powered offense in the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, and will likely have to score a lot to escape with a victory.

It’ll be interesting to see how the situation develops.

